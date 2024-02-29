Biden Hopeful for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Amid Gaza Aid Convoy Chaos, Over 100 Killed

US President Joe Biden remains hopeful for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, despite a deadly incident involving an aid convoy in Gaza that resulted in over 100 Palestinians killed and hundreds injured. The chaos has complicated ceasefire negotiations, but Biden is optimistic about reaching a deal soon, aiming to secure a temporary pause in fighting to release hostages and allow more humanitarian supplies into Gaza.

Advertisment

Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Crisis

The incident, which occurred as food trucks attempted to deliver aid in northern Gaza, saw a violent clash that left scores dead and injured. Eyewitness accounts describe a chaotic scene, with thousands swarming the trucks as they passed an Israeli checkpoint. This violence not only underscores the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza but also complicates ongoing ceasefire talks spearheaded by the US, Qatar, and Egypt.

Impact on Ceasefire Negotiations

Advertisment

Despite the setback, Biden expressed hope that negotiators are making progress towards a ceasefire. The president's administration is looking into the incident, which has drawn international attention and raised the pressure for a ceasefire agreement that includes provisions for the release of hostages and the entry of more humanitarian aid. The Israeli military is reviewing the incident, which has been characterized by conflicting reports about the cause of casualties.

International Calls for Ceasefire

The deadly aid convoy incident has prompted international outcry and calls for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians. With the Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpassing 30,000, the humanitarian crisis deepens, underscoring the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict. As negotiations continue, the world watches closely, hoping for a breakthrough that can bring an end to the violence and suffering.