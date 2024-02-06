Biden-Harris Administration Tackles Wage Disparities amid Taraji P. Henson's Hollywood Pay Gap Exposé

On the commemorative day of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, January 29, the Biden-Harris Administration unveiled a series of initiatives designed to tackle the pervasive gender and racial wage disparities plaguing the United States. This announcement comes into the spotlight amidst popular actress Taraji P. Henson's powerful exposition on the grave pay inequalities endured by Black women in Hollywood.

The Administration's Stand on Wage Disparities

Among the administration's decisive actions is a directive from the Office of Personnel Management that discourages the consideration of current or past remuneration when determining federal employee wages. Additionally, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council proposed regulations to deter federal contractors from probing into applicants' salary histories.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris recognized the wage gaps, with women earning 77 cents to a man's dollar on average—a chasm that widens alarmingly for women of color.

Built Upon the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act

The measures are an extension of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, a law enacted by President Barack Obama on January 29, 2009. The act was a response to a Supreme Court ruling that curtailed protections against pay discrimination.

Support from the Department of Labor

The Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs will also elucidate protections against discrimination for federal contractors. These initiatives are a testament to the administration's commitment to fostering a fair economy and ensuring equal opportunities for all Americans, irrespective of gender or race.

Meanwhile, in the entertainment industry, Taraji P. Henson, a celebrated actress, has added her voice to the chorus demanding equitable pay and opportunities. She highlighted the financial challenges and pay disparity in Hollywood, specifically for black actresses, underscoring the need for fair compensation and opportunities.