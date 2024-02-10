Biden-Harris Revive 'Nudge Unit' to Address Homelessness Challenge

In a strategic move to address the escalating issue of homelessness, the Biden-Harris Administration has revived its 'Nudge Unit' and launched the Housing and Services Partnership Accelerator. This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), aims to leverage social and behavioral sciences in supporting states in developing or expanding innovative housing-related supports and services for Medicaid-eligible individuals with disabilities and older adults who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Reviving the "Nudge Unit"

The term 'nudge,' initially coined from a physical act, has found its way into the political lexicon, denoting subtle psychological tactics employed by governments to influence citizen behavior. This approach, which involves presenting choices or information differently to achieve desired outcomes without explicitly mandating them, was first utilized during the Obama-Biden Administration. However, it faced criticism for being manipulative or coercive, leading to its disbandment during the Trump Administration.

Fast forward to today, and the Biden-Harris Administration has resurrected the 'Nudge Unit' to advance their agenda. The new iteration, however, is met with calls for transparency, as the original application of these tactics often occurred covertly.

The Housing and Services Partnership Accelerator

Against this backdrop, the Housing and Services Partnership Accelerator was born. This program is designed to help participating teams unlock critical resources to reduce homelessness by addressing health-related social needs. Eight states and the District of Columbia have been selected to participate in the program, which aligns with the Administration's ongoing efforts to prevent and address homelessness.

The Accelerator aims to support states in developing or expanding innovative housing-related supports and services for Medicaid-eligible people with disabilities and older adults who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness. By doing so, it seeks to foster collaboration between state Medicaid and housing agencies, promote evidence-based practices, and facilitate access to technical assistance and resources.

A Promising Future?

While the revival of the 'Nudge Unit' and the launch of the Housing and Services Partnership Accelerator signal a renewed commitment to tackling homelessness, questions linger about the ethical implications of these psychological tactics. As the Biden-Harris Administration continues to employ social and behavioral sciences in policy implementation, the call for transparency grows louder.

Nevertheless, the potential benefits of the Housing and Services Partnership Accelerator are undeniable. By addressing health-related social needs, the program could significantly reduce homelessness among Medicaid-eligible individuals with disabilities and older adults. As participating states work towards this goal, the world watches, hoping for a future where everyone has a safe and stable place to call home.

