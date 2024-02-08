Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Appoints Jasmine Harris as Director of Black Media to Strengthen Ties with Black Voters

In a strategic move to fortify its bond with Black voters, the Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign has brought on board Jasmine Harris as the Director of Black Media. Harris, a seasoned political operative who previously worked for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, will now helm the campaign's efforts to engage and mobilize Black communities.

A Strategic Appointment to Engage Black Voters

Harris's appointment comes as part of the campaign's broader strategy to forge deeper connections with Black voters through significant early ad purchases targeting these communities. With Election Day looming on November 5, 2024, the Biden-Harris campaign is leaving no stone unturned to ensure they have the support of a demographic that played a crucial role in their 2020 victory.

Quentin Fulks, the Principal Deputy Campaign Manager, has underscored the importance of Black voters in the Biden-Harris coalition. "Their support is vital to our success, and we are making a historic investment in Black media and community organizing to reflect that," Fulks said.

Black Press of America: A Missing Piece in the Puzzle?

Despite these efforts, concerns have been raised about the exclusion of the Black Press of America from the campaign's advertising strategy. This powerful force in American politics played a significant role in President Biden's 2020 victory. However, their repeated attempts to connect with the campaign have yet to yield inclusion.

"The Black Press of America has a rich history of advocating for African Americans and providing a platform for their voices," said Democratic strategist Joel Payne. "Their influence cannot be overstated, and their inclusion in the campaign's outreach efforts would only serve to strengthen the coalition."

Balancing Praise and Critique

Payne commended the campaign's commitment to engaging with core constituencies and the strategic appointment of experienced staff like Harris to maintain the coalition for the upcoming election. However, he also stressed the importance of addressing the concerns raised by the Black Press of America.

As the campaign continues its efforts to connect with Black voters, the appointment of Jasmine Harris as the Director of Black Media is a clear indication of the Biden-Harris team's recognition of the critical role these communities play in their electoral success. Whether the campaign can successfully navigate the delicate balance between praise and critique remains to be seen.

As the 2024 election draws closer, the Biden-Harris campaign is doubling down on its efforts to engage Black voters, recognizing their indispensable role in the Democratic coalition. With Jasmine Harris at the helm of Black media outreach, the campaign is poised to make significant strides in strengthening its connection with these communities. However, the question of whether the campaign can address the concerns raised by the Black Press of America and fully incorporate them into their outreach strategy remains an open one.