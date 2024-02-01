Biden Grapples with Opposition in Michigan Amidst Union Endorsement

On a politically charged visit to Michigan, President Joe Biden met with members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, emphasizing the importance of the middle class and labor's role in nation-building. Biden's visit, occurring ahead of Michigan's Feb. 27 primary, saw him supported by UAW members volunteering at a phone bank. Despite the robust union support, Biden was met with opposition from protesters demonstrating against his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Biden's Union Support Amidst Protest

Upon his arrival at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Biden was received by several officials. His itinerary included a visit to a restaurant in Harper Woods, where he met with Black faith leaders, followed by a stop at the UAW union hall. However, outside a General Motors campus in Warren, he faced protesters critical of his support for Israel. Michigan, home to significant Muslim-American and Jewish-American communities, has become a battleground for voters disenchanted with Biden's foreign policy.

'Abandon Biden' Campaign Gains Traction

The 'Abandon Biden' campaign has gained momentum as part of the wider dissatisfaction with Biden's foreign policy. The campaign reflects the concerns of Michigan's Arab American and Muslim population, who demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict. The president's handling of the conflict has spurred Arab American and Muslim communities to express their opposition, with multiple pro-Palestinian groups pledging to protest his visit.

UAW President Endorses Biden

Despite the tension, UAW President Shawn Fain endorsed Biden, characterizing him as pro-union and contrasting him with former President Donald Trump. Biden reiterated his commitment to being a pro-union president, stating the mutual support between him and the union. His last visit to Michigan was on September 26, 2023, when he joined UAW members on a picket line in Belleville. The endorsement from union workers, particularly the UAW, is seen as crucial to Biden's reelection bid, especially in light of the potential drop in support from the Arab-American community.