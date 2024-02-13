Biden Family Business Scandal: Ex-Associate Tony Bobulinski Implicates Joe Biden in Impeachment Inquiry

In a stunning revelation, Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, is set to testify as part of the impeachment inquiry, alleging that the Biden family sold access to the United States to adversaries such as China and Russia. Bobulinski worked with Hunter Biden to create a joint venture, SinoHawk Holdings, with Chinese energy companies.

Advertisment

The Biden Family Business: A Web of Influence and Power

Bobulinski's testimony is significant because he met Joe Biden in the lobby of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in May 2017 to discuss business with CEFC, an entity closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party. Bobulinski is also the whistleblower who confirmed the infamous message about a stake of "10 held by H for the big guy" as referring to Joe Biden.

Suspicious activity reports obtained by House Republicans show that Hunter Biden's business partner, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC in 2017. In turn, four Biden family members, Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified Biden, received a collective $1.3 million cut.

Advertisment

Joe Biden: Enabler of a Complex Scheme

During his interview with investigators, Walker said Joe Biden attended a meeting with Hunter Biden, additional business partners, and CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming. Hunter Biden told a CEFC associate in 2017, "that same year in 2017, Hunter Biden told Bobulinski in a text exchange that he did not want to register as a foreign agent on behalf of CEFC. Hunter, who was indicted on several counts, was not charged with violating the FARA.

Bobulinski told investigators in his opening statement, "Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family's business; he was an enabler despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability." He went on to say, "The only reason any of these international business transactions took place, with tens of millions of dollars flowing directly to the Biden family, was because Joe Biden was in high office. The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period."

Advertisment

CEFC's Aggressive Approach: A Coincidence or Something More?

Bobulinski recalled his business relationship with Joe Biden and CEFC, noting that the business operations increased in 2016, the last year Joe Biden was vice president. "It is not a coincidence that CEFC's aggressive approach to the Biden family happened around the same time," he said. "It is also not a coincidence that CEFC used the Biden family's weakest link, Hunter Biden, and the promise of large sums of money, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars initially and eventually the profits from investing billions of dollars in the United States and around the world."

Bobulinski's testimony paints a damning picture of the Biden family's business dealings, with Joe Biden at the center of a complex web of influence and power. As the impeachment inquiry continues, it remains to be seen what further revelations will come to light.

Advertisment

Bobulinski's testimony is just the latest in a series of allegations that have dogged the Biden family. From Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine to James Biden's involvement in a construction company that received a $1.5 billion contract from the government of Iraq, the family's financial affairs have been the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism.

However, Bobulinski's testimony is unique in that it directly implicates Joe Biden himself. By alleging that the President enabled his family's business dealings and had a constitutional responsibility to shut them down, Bobulinski is raising serious questions about Biden's fitness for office.

It remains to be seen how the impeachment inquiry will proceed, but one thing is clear: Tony Bobulinski's testimony has added a new and explosive dimension to the ongoing investigation into the Biden family's business dealings.