Politics

Biden Faces Backlash for Yemen Strikes Sans Congressional Approval

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:59 pm EST
Biden Faces Backlash for Yemen Strikes Sans Congressional Approval

President Joe Biden’s decision to authorize missile strikes in Yemen without congressional approval has drawn widespread criticism, not just from conservatives, but also from some progressives. This decision contrasts starkly with his previous statements in 2020 when he criticized then-President Donald Trump for bombing Iran without the consent of Congress.

Contradicting Past Statements

In 2020, Biden stressed the need for presidents to wield military power responsibly and avoid engaging in ‘forever wars’ in the Middle East. However, his recent authorisation of airstrikes in Yemen seems to challenge that very stance. The strikes came in response to attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, posing dangers to U.S. personnel and allies, as well as threatening freedom of navigation in a crucial commercial route.

Revisiting Actions of the Biden Administration

Interestingly, shortly after Biden took office in 2021, his administration lifted the terrorist designation for the Houthis in Yemen. This move, viewed by many as an attempt to de-escalate tensions, was met with mixed reactions. However, the recent strikes seem to indicate a change in approach.

Political Repercussions

While some Republicans supported Biden’s airstrikes as overdue but welcome, others, including conservative commentators and GOP Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, criticized the move. Their remarks, often sarcastic, filled social media platforms. On the other hand, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and progressive activist Nina Turner argued that Biden was violating the Constitution by acting without congressional approval. They contended that the American public is weary of endless wars. The White House, however, has yet to respond to these criticisms.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

