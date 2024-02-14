Biden Expands Wastewater Access Initiative for Underserved Communities

In a crucial move towards rectifying the nation's wastewater infrastructure disparities, the Biden administration has expanded a pilot program to provide technical assistance and funding to up to 150 communities. This initiative, aimed at low-income and rural areas, will help address the needs of approximately 2 million Americans who currently lack adequate wastewater infrastructure.

Advertisment

The program, initially launched to serve 11 pilot communities, has already secured $450,000 in federal funding for the community of White Hall, Alabama. Catherine Coleman Flowers, a member of President Biden's Environmental Justice Advisory Council and a native of Lowndes County, Alabama, has been instrumental in bringing attention to the issue.

The Human Cost of Inadequate Wastewater Infrastructure

Failing sewage systems in underserved communities pose significant health risks and threaten basic dignity. Coleman Flowers, who has witnessed the consequences firsthand, recounts the increased risk of pathogens like E. Coli in children's blood due to inadequate wastewater infrastructure.

Advertisment

U.S. Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-Ala.) emphasized the importance of the program, stating that access to adequate wastewater infrastructure is a basic human right. However, efforts to secure federal funding for wastewater concerns have not always been successful, particularly when significant portions of federal funding must be delivered through state agencies.

Navigating the Challenges

Coleman Flowers' nonprofit, the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, filed a federal civil rights complaint against the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in March 2023. The complaint alleges that the agency discriminates against Black residents, and federal officials are currently investigating the claim.

The expanded initiative, led by Radhika Fox from the EPA, aims to assess wastewater infrastructure, develop community solutions plans, and advocate for more funding. By providing technical assistance, the program will help communities navigate the complex process of applying for federal funding and addressing their wastewater access issues.