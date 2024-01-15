Biden Dismisses Vacation Rumors, Attributes Delaware Stay to Home Security Upgrades

On a brisk Rehoboth Beach morning, President Joe Biden, in an impromptu interaction with reporters, dispelled rumors about his alleged vacation in Delaware. He clarified that his visit to the coastal city wasn’t for leisure but a necessary change of scenery due to security upgrades being performed on his primary residence in Wilmington by the U.S. Secret Service. The upgrades have made his usual residence temporarily unavailable, necessitating his stay at his other property in Rehoboth Beach.

The Wilmington Residence Security Upgrades

The President emphasized that his stay in Delaware was only for a day and that despite not being able to stay at his Wilmington home, he was far from homeless. The security upgrades, crucial for maintaining the safety standards for the President, have resulted in him spending time in his secondary residence at Rehoboth Beach.

Republican National Committee’s Criticism

Biden’s brief displacement from his usual residence came under scrutiny following his visit to a Mass on Sunday and his subsequent trip to Florida, where he surveyed the damage caused by a recent hurricane. The Republican National Committee has been critical of Biden’s frequent trips away from the White House, particularly on weekends. The President, however, has maintained his focus on his Presidential obligations, utilizing his time efficiently no matter his location.

President’s Future Itinerary

Following his brief stay in Rehoboth Beach, the President is set to travel to Philadelphia to address an AFL-CIO rally. His statement regarding the situation with his homes was made after his trip from Lake Tahoe, where he had spent time with his family two weeks prior, further debunking the notion of him being on a perpetual vacation.