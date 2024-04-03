Biden Discusses TikTok Ownership Concerns with Xi, Underlines National Security

During a recent phone call, President Joe Biden raised the issue of TikTok's ownership with Chinese President Xi Jinping, highlighting the U.S. government's apprehensions about the social media platform's ties to China and its implications for national security. This conversation reflects the ongoing tension between the U.S. and China over technology and data security, with TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, at the center of the debate. Biden emphasized that the concern was not about banning the app but ensuring its divestiture from ByteDance to protect American data.

Advertisment

NSC's John Kirby said, “The president reiterated our concerns about the ownership of TikTok. He made it clear to President Xi this was not about a ban of the application, but rather our interest in divestiture.”

Background and Legislative Actions

The U.S. House of Representatives has recently passed a bill aimed at forcing TikTok to sever its ties with ByteDance or face a nationwide ban, citing national security risks. The legislation, which President Biden has expressed support for, is now awaiting the Senate's decision. The bill's passage in the House underscores the bipartisan concern over the potential for Chinese government access to American users' data through TikTok, despite the platform's vast popularity among U.S. teens and its role in Biden's campaign outreach.

Advertisment

Implications for U.S.-China Relations

The dialogue between Biden and Xi on TikTok's ownership is indicative of the broader technological and data security tensions between the U.S. and China. By addressing this issue directly with President Xi, Biden has signaled the importance of data security in U.S.-China relations and the willingness of the U.S. to take legislative action to mitigate perceived threats. This move may have implications for the future of U.S.-China diplomatic and trade relations, particularly in the technology sector.

Looking Forward

As the Senate considers the bill to force TikTok's divestiture, the outcome remains uncertain. Some senators have expressed concerns about the bill's implications for civil liberties and the precedent it may set for U.S. authority over business ownership. However, the bipartisan support for addressing national security concerns associated with TikTok's Chinese ownership suggests a growing consensus on the need for action. The conversation between Biden and Xi, while not resolving the issue, has brought it to the forefront of U.S.-China diplomatic engagement.