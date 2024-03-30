Biden Declares Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility, Urges Equality Act Passage

On an unprecedented Easter Sunday, President Joe Biden has proclaimed March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility, marking a significant moment in the fight for transgender rights and inclusion within the United States. This declaration comes amidst a backdrop of rising hostilities and legislative battles against the transgender community, making this year's observance not just a celebration of visibility but a powerful statement against discrimination and hate.

Historic Proclamation and Bold Actions

President Biden's proclamation is a watershed moment, highlighting the administration's comprehensive efforts to safeguard the rights and dignity of transgender Americans. From implementing X gender markers on passports to modifying TSA body scanners for gender neutrality, these initiatives aim to combat transphobic bullying and extremism. The President's call to Congress to pass The Equality Act is particularly noteworthy, seeking to enshrine sexual orientation and gender identity protections within federal civil rights laws. Amidst this, Biden has also taken tangible steps by appointing transgender leaders within his administration, lifting the ban on transgender individuals serving openly in the military, and signing the Respect for Marriage Act into law in 2022.

Addressing Extremism and Ensuring Safety

The proclamation comes at a critical time when transgender Americans face heightened risks, from legislative attacks to physical violence. Biden's statement not only condemns these actions as un-American but also highlights the disturbing trends of rising suicide rates among transgender youth and increased violence against transgender women and girls. The administration's stance is clear: hate crimes and extremist ideologies targeting the LGBTQ+ community must end. This message is further amplified by the inclusion of anti-LGBTQ+ extremists on civil rights watchlists, underscoring the seriousness of the threat faced by the community.