en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Biden Criticizes Trump’s Role in Capitol Attack on Third Anniversary

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Biden Criticizes Trump’s Role in Capitol Attack on Third Anniversary

On the third anniversary of the infamous January 6th Capitol attack, President Joe Biden offered a stinging critique of his predecessor, Donald Trump, emphasizing his inaction during a pivotal event that continues to roil American politics. The President’s remarks, which were delivered near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, underscored the ongoing political tension and the starkly contrasting perspectives on the Capitol riot, an incident that sent shockwaves around the world and has since become a significant point of contention and investigation in the United States.

“We saw with our own eyes the violent mob storm the United States Capitol … The whole world watched in disbelief. And Trump did nothing,” Biden said.

Biden on Trump’s Inaction

President Biden lambasted Trump’s role during the Capitol attack, accusing him of watching TV while a mob stormed the Capitol, ransacking the symbol of American democracy. He emphasized Trump’s failure to intervene or address the situation as it unfolded, further fueling the flames of chaos and lawlessness that day. Biden also took aim at Trump’s attempts to rewrite the facts of the event, accusing him of glorifying political violence.

Defense of Democracy

Biden’s speech was not merely a critique of Trump but a clarion call for the defense of democracy. He warned that Trump’s efforts to retake the White House in 2024 pose a grave threat to the country. The President made a compelling case for the importance of rejecting Trump’s vision of America, arguing that the upcoming election presents a clear choice for voters: to uphold American democracy or succumb to Trump’s version of it.

The Bigger Picture

The significance of Biden’s speech extends beyond the immediate political landscape. It serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of the Capitol attack and the deep divisions it exposed in American society. The President also critiqued Republicans who have abandoned the truth and democracy, suggesting a broader concern about the state of American politics. As the 2024 race looms, Biden’s speech is a stark reminder of the high stakes and the need to navigate the challenges with a steadfast commitment to democratic values.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Uganda Police Offer 20 Million Shilling Reward in Murder Case of Pastor's Bodyguard
The Uganda Police Force, in a bid to crack the case of the tragic homicide of Pastor Bugingo’s bodyguard, Richard Muhumuza, has announced a reward of 20 million Ugandan shillings. The reward is intended for anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the culprits and the recovery of the murder weapon.
Uganda Police Offer 20 Million Shilling Reward in Murder Case of Pastor's Bodyguard
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
6 mins ago
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
6 mins ago
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
3 mins ago
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
4 mins ago
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
5 mins ago
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
3 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Adherence to Constitutional Values in Ghana
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
4 mins
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign with Grim Reminder: Mother Emanuel Visit Highlights Stakes Against Hate
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
5 mins
Murder of Ex-Masindi District Health Officer: Ministry of Health Calls for Justice
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
6 mins
Sri Lanka Joins U.S.-Led Naval Patrols in Bid to Curb Huthi Rebel Activities
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
7 mins
Biden Administration Backs Defense Secretary Austin Amid Health Speculations
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
9 mins
Ross Branch Strengthens Lead in Dakar Rally 2024 with Stage Three Finish
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
9 mins
Almerez FC Celebrates Player Achievements with Gala Night and Awards Ceremony
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
10 mins
SNY Opts Out of YES Network and MSG Networks' Partnership: A Standalone Approach to Sports Broadcasting
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
10 mins
Woman Charged for Harassing Health Workers: A Case Highlighting Legal Boundaries and Rights of Healthcare Professionals
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app