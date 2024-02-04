Biden Clinches Victory in South Carolina: A Strategic Move for Black Voters

On February 3, 2024, South Carolina witnessed a decisive victory for President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, setting the tone for the rest of the nation. This marked the state's first primary, a shift instigated by Biden to emphasize the role of Black voters, who were crucial to his 2020 victory. Despite being a Republican stronghold, South Carolina's Democratic primary reflects the state's significant Black population, which comprises 26% of residents.

Unswerving Support for Biden

Despite low approval ratings and concerns within his party about his performance in a general election, Biden was heavily favored to win the renomination. The victory in South Carolina is expected to pave the way for his success in upcoming primaries. His unwavering support from Black voters, 9 in 10 of whom supported him in the 2020 general election, played a significant role in his triumph.

A Strategic Change in the Primary Calendar

The new primary calendar, advocated by Biden, places South Carolina first, followed by Nevada, Michigan, and then Super Tuesday states. This strategic move serves as validation of Biden's 2020 primary win in South Carolina, which helped revive his campaign after losses in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. The state's diverse population and strong support for Biden make it a crucial victory for his campaign.

Boosting Enthusiasm Among Black and Latino Voters

With the backing of Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, and allies like U.S. House Democrat Jim Clyburn, Biden's connection to South Carolina remains close-knit. The Democratic National Committee (DNC), under the chairmanship of South Carolina native Jaime Harrison, has launched an ad campaign to boost enthusiasm among Black and Latino voters in South Carolina and Nevada, the latter being 30% Latino.

Despite challenges from Marianne Williamson and Rep Dean Phillips, Biden's victory in South Carolina's primary was expected to be decisive, further solidifying his position and setting the stage for subsequent primaries. As attention now turns towards Nevada, Biden is once again favored to secure an overwhelming victory.