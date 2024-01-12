Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit

President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Emmaus, Pennsylvania not only highlighted his administration’s economic achievements but also served as a platform for him to engage in retail politics and underscore the importance of small businesses. Roaming through a running shoe store, a bicycle shop, and a coffee house, he interacted with customers and proprietors, driving home the message that his support for small businesses stood in stark contrast to that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Record Number of New Business Applications

One of the key aspects Biden emphasized during his visit was the record number of new business applications filed during his tenure. With a staggering 16 million applications to start new businesses registered under his presidency, Biden’s administration has witnessed an unprecedented surge in entrepreneurial activity. This statistic, he suggested, was a clear indication of the confidence small businesses had in his administration’s economic policies.

Economic Achievements and Consumer Sentiment

Alongside the boom in new business applications, Biden also brought to the fore the improvement in consumer sentiment. The President pointed out that inflation which had soared to a high of 9.1% in June 2002, had been successfully tamed down to 3.4%. This significant decrease in inflation was likely a contributing factor to the rise in consumer confidence, a crucial ingredient for a thriving economy.

A Crucial State for Reelection

While the visit was primarily a platform for Biden to showcase his administration’s economic successes, it also served a critical role in his potential reelection campaign. Biden had won Lehigh County, where Emmaus is located, in the 2020 election, and Pennsylvania is widely viewed as a significant state for his potential reelection. Thus, this visit was not just about economics; it was also about politics and securing the President’s future.

On a more personal note, the President made connections with the locals by referencing his birthplace, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and discussing his wife’s running habits and his own cycling preferences. He also took this opportunity to address national security concerns, clarifying that the U.S. was not in a proxy war with Iran following a missile strike on Houthis, while expressing concern about the potential impact of regional conflict on oil prices.