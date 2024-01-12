en English
Economy

Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Emmaus, Pennsylvania not only highlighted his administration’s economic achievements but also served as a platform for him to engage in retail politics and underscore the importance of small businesses. Roaming through a running shoe store, a bicycle shop, and a coffee house, he interacted with customers and proprietors, driving home the message that his support for small businesses stood in stark contrast to that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Record Number of New Business Applications

One of the key aspects Biden emphasized during his visit was the record number of new business applications filed during his tenure. With a staggering 16 million applications to start new businesses registered under his presidency, Biden’s administration has witnessed an unprecedented surge in entrepreneurial activity. This statistic, he suggested, was a clear indication of the confidence small businesses had in his administration’s economic policies.

Economic Achievements and Consumer Sentiment

Alongside the boom in new business applications, Biden also brought to the fore the improvement in consumer sentiment. The President pointed out that inflation which had soared to a high of 9.1% in June 2002, had been successfully tamed down to 3.4%. This significant decrease in inflation was likely a contributing factor to the rise in consumer confidence, a crucial ingredient for a thriving economy.

A Crucial State for Reelection

While the visit was primarily a platform for Biden to showcase his administration’s economic successes, it also served a critical role in his potential reelection campaign. Biden had won Lehigh County, where Emmaus is located, in the 2020 election, and Pennsylvania is widely viewed as a significant state for his potential reelection. Thus, this visit was not just about economics; it was also about politics and securing the President’s future.

On a more personal note, the President made connections with the locals by referencing his birthplace, Scranton, Pennsylvania, and discussing his wife’s running habits and his own cycling preferences. He also took this opportunity to address national security concerns, clarifying that the U.S. was not in a proxy war with Iran following a missile strike on Houthis, while expressing concern about the potential impact of regional conflict on oil prices.

0
Economy Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

