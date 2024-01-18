Biden Campaign to Spotlight Abortion Rights Ahead of 2024 Election

As the United States draws closer to the 2024 election, the Biden campaign is preparing to launch an assertive campaign focus on abortion rights, a move that coincides with the 51st anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court ruling, Roe v. Wade. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to lead a rally in Virginia, a state recently won by Democrats, partly due to their focus on abortion rights.

Highlighting the Importance of Abortion Rights

The rally serves as a platform for discussing the potential risks to abortion access if Republicans regain control of the White House. The Biden campaign also plans to initiate a paid media campaign targeting women and swing voters in key states. The campaign seeks to highlight the distressing consequences of nationwide abortion bans on women and healthcare providers that have ensued since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Political Landscape

Following the Supreme Court's decision in June 2022 to overturn Roe v. Wade, abortion rights have become a central issue in elections. This ruling eliminated federal abortion protections and led to new restrictions in several Republican-led states. Democrats, however, have seen electoral victories by campaigning on safeguarding abortion access. The Biden campaign aims to continue this strategy, frequently warning that a Republican presidency could result in a nationwide ban.

A Vote for Biden, A Vote for Roe v. Wade

Campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez has issued a statement indicating that a vote for Biden and Harris in 2024 is a vote to restore Roe v. Wade, while suggesting that a vote for Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, would lead to a national abortion ban. Trump has avoided giving clear answers on whether he would support abortion restrictions, yet he has claimed responsibility for the repeal of Roe due to his appointment of three conservative Supreme Court justices.