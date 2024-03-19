Biden Campaign Targets AAPI Voters in Swing States with New Small Business Focused Ad

The Biden campaign has launched a strategic advertising effort aimed at engaging Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters in crucial battleground states by spotlighting the administration's investments in small businesses.

Advertisment

This move underscores the growing political influence of the AAPI community and the importance of small businesses as a cornerstone of America's economy. The campaign's latest ad features the personal and professional journey of Jenny Poon and Odeen Domingo, a married couple who own a small business, illustrating the real-world impact of Biden's economic policies.

Spotlight on AAPI Small Business Owners

Asian Americans owned 612,194 businesses in 2020, leading all minority groups in business ownership, particularly in the accommodation and food services sector. The Biden campaign's new ad narrates the story of Poon and Domingo, who, despite facing financial challenges, expanded their business and reduced family expenses.

Advertisment

Their success story is positioned against the backdrop of Biden's policies aimed at supporting small businesses, intending to resonate with AAPI voters in states pivotal to the 2024 election outcome.

The campaign's $30 million ad buy includes spots across YouTube and smart TV, targeting AAPI voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Furthermore, digital video and static ads will be placed in ethnic media, reaching a wide audience through national and local outlets. This strategic placement is crucial as AAPI voters, the fastest-growing electorate in the U.S., are expected to account for more than 6% of eligible voters in November, with significant populations in swing states like Nevada.

Addressing Economic Concerns Amid Skepticism

Advertisment

Economic issues, especially inflation, have emerged as a top concern for the AAPI community, with many reporting increased household expenses and decreased savings. Despite these challenges, there is a prevailing skepticism about the federal government's ability to address these concerns effectively.

The Biden campaign's ad aims to counter this skepticism by highlighting success stories and policy achievements, hoping to sway AAPI voters by demonstrating a commitment to addressing their economic priorities.

As the 2024 election approaches, the Biden campaign's focus on AAPI voters in battleground states through targeted advertising reflects a strategic effort to connect with a critical and growing voter bloc. By showcasing the administration's support for small businesses and addressing economic concerns, the campaign seeks to build trust and secure the support of AAPI voters. This approach not only highlights the importance of the AAPI community in American politics but also underscores the critical role of small businesses in the nation's economic landscape.