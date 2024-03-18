Biden Campaign Hits Record $155M War Chest, Outpaces GOP Amidst Fundraising Surge

President Joe Biden's campaign and its affiliated fundraising bodies amassed a staggering $53 million in February, culminating in a record $155 million cash reserve for the upcoming 2024 election. This significant financial milestone was announced on Sunday, marking a $25 million increase in funds compared to January. The fundraising achievement underscores the campaign's robust financial health as Biden and former President Donald Trump gear up for the general election showdown.

Grassroots Momentum and Strategic Fundraising

February stood out as the campaign's most prosperous grassroots fundraising month since its inception in April of the previous year. A notable highlight was an email penned by First Lady Jill Biden following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden's handling of classified documents post-vice presidency. Despite Hur concluding no charges should be filed against Biden, the White House criticized Hur's remarks on Biden’s age and memory. This defense of the President by Jill Biden spurred $853,000 in donations. "We’re proud of the record-breaking fundraising machine we’ve built," stated campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, emphasizing the funds' pivotal role in expanding state-level operations, enhancing paid media efforts, and supporting nationwide campaigning by Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their spouses.

Empowering Small-dollar Donors

Highlighting the grassroots nature of their fundraising, the campaign proudly announced a $2 million contribution from small-dollar donors on February 29 alone. This focus on small-dollar contributions reflects a broader strategy to engage a wide base of supporters, contrasting sharply with the financial challenges faced by the Republican National Committee, which reported a $41 million deficit in comparison to Biden and the Democratic National Committee. This strategic divergence underscores the Biden campaign's strength in mobilizing grassroots support.

Setting Historical Precedents

The Biden campaign's financial achievements are not just impressive in the context of the 2024 election cycle but also set historical benchmarks. With $155 million in cash on hand, Biden's campaign has secured the highest ever war chest for any Democratic candidate at this stage in the electoral process. This financial prowess is poised to play a crucial role in the campaign's efforts to communicate its message to voters, amidst former President Trump's ongoing financial and legal challenges. Despite Trump's fundraising struggles, the Biden campaign remains focused on leveraging its formidable financial resources to maintain and expand its support base.

As the 2024 election draws nearer, the Biden campaign's record-breaking fundraising achievements not only highlight its strategic and financial acumen but also signal a strong grassroots support that could be pivotal in shaping the outcome of the race. With an eye on the future, the campaign's financial health and grassroots momentum position it strongly as it prepares to face its Republican challenger in what promises to be a fiercely contested election.