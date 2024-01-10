en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump’s Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Biden Campaign Criticizes Trump’s Stance on Europe Ahead of Iowa Primaries

As the U.S. gears up for the crucial Republican primaries in Iowa, the political landscape is witnessing a renewed wave of accusations and counterclaims. The latest episode in this political drama features former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden’s campaign, with the latter launching a blistering attack on Trump’s international policy stance.

Trump’s Europe Stance Comes Under Fire

Trump’s assertion that he would not support Europe in the event of an attack has drawn sharp criticism from the Biden campaign. The revelation was made public by French European Commissioner Thierry Breton. According to him, Trump communicated his stance to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the World Economic Forum in Davos back in 2020. Trump not only dismissed the possibility of U.S. support but also went on record to declare that NATO is ‘dead’ and the U.S. would ‘quit’ the alliance.

Biden Campaign’s Counter

The Biden campaign seized upon this disclosure, using it as ammunition in the political battlefield. Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa lambasted Trump, accusing him of self-centeredness. In his words, Trump’s only concern is for himself, a stance that could potentially jeopardize U.S. national security and its global standing. The campaign pointed to Trump’s past actions, such as his threats to NATO and friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as evidence of his self-serving approach.

Impact on the Upcoming Primaries

Despite the gravity of Trump’s remarks and the subsequent uproar, political analysts believe that it might not significantly impact the voter’s decision, considering Trump’s well-known skepticism of the transatlantic alliance. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, has maintained silence, not responding to the allegations thus far. With less than a week before the Republican primary voting starts in Iowa, the impact of this controversy on the election’s outcome remains to be seen.

0
International Relations Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
12 mins ago
Tensions Escalate on Israel-Lebanon Border: The Enigmatic Role of 'X Corp.'
The year 2024 saw a significant escalation in tensions along the fraught border between Israel and Lebanon. Caught in the crosshairs of this escalating conflict is the enigmatic ‘X Corp.’ whose exact role in the unfolding drama remains nebulous. As the situation continues to evolve, the potential implications for regional stability and the broader geopolitical
Tensions Escalate on Israel-Lebanon Border: The Enigmatic Role of 'X Corp.'
Japan's Yashima in Chennai for Joint Exercise with Indian Coast Guard
50 mins ago
Japan's Yashima in Chennai for Joint Exercise with Indian Coast Guard
2024 Global LPG Market: Navigating Uncertainty Amid U.S. Supply Growth and Middle East Tensions
1 hour ago
2024 Global LPG Market: Navigating Uncertainty Amid U.S. Supply Growth and Middle East Tensions
Somali President's State Visit to Eritrea: A Step Towards Strengthened Bilateral Relationships
14 mins ago
Somali President's State Visit to Eritrea: A Step Towards Strengthened Bilateral Relationships
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
34 mins ago
Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
39 mins ago
Trump's Potential Re-Election: A Wave of Uncertainty for Europe
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
2 mins
UK Government Set to Initiate By-Elections: An Early Challenge for PM Sunak
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
3 mins
Gabriel Attal: Macron Appoints France's Youngest-Ever Prime Minister
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
4 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Dilemma: A Funding Bill or a Government Shutdown?
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
5 mins
Hunter Biden's Abrupt Departure from Oversight Committee Hearing Stirs Controversy
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
6 mins
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
7 mins
Dry January: Unmasking the Hidden Impact of Alcohol on Skin Health
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
8 mins
Victor Osimhen Clashes with Kvaratskhelia's Agent in Public Dispute
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
8 mins
Canada's 'Shroom Boom': Magic Mushroom Shops Surge Amid Medical Interest and Shifting Drug Laws
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
9 mins
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app