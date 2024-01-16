Biden Calls Meeting with Congressional Leaders to Discuss Ukraine Aid Delays

U.S. President Joe Biden has extended an invitation to key congressional figures, including Mike Johnson and Chuck Schumer, for a pivotal meeting at the White House. The meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, is a significant move to address the current hindrance in providing new financial aid to Ukraine. The aid package designated for Ukraine is experiencing delays in its approval process.

High-Profile Attendees Highlight Importance of Meeting

Among the attendees of the meeting are Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The inclusion of such high-profile congressional members underscores the gravity of the matter and the urgency to resolve the legislative obstacles currently impeding the aid.

Assistance to Ukraine: A Sticking Point in Broader Negotiations

The White House's $61 billion request for Ukraine war aid has faced opposition from hardline Republicans. The aid request has become a contentious issue in broader federal spending negotiations, which also include discussions on aid for Israel, border security, and an emerging tax deal. The Ukraine aid request is set to be the primary focus of the meeting, shedding light on the importance of this assistance in the United States' foreign policy response to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Efforts to Deter Global Threats Amidst Slow Negotiations

Alongside the Ukraine aid, the meeting's agenda will also include discussions on a national security package that encompasses changes to border and migrant policy. These discussions come at a time when negotiations on the package, which also includes aid to U.S. allies and efforts to deter China, have been progressing slowly. The outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain, highlighting the pressing need for decisive action and resolution.