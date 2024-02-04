Biden Calls 2024 Presidential Campaign 'Most Unusual', Criticizes Trump's Behavior

President Joe Biden has described the 2024 presidential election campaign as the most bizarre he has ever been a part of, largely due to the conduct of his adversary, former President Donald Trump. His comments were made during a recent meeting with supporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden's Take on the Unconventional Campaign

Strongly criticizing Trump, Biden stated that his opponent seemed to stand in opposition without championing any particular policies. He labeled Trump's behavior as even more erratic than during the 2020 presidential election campaign. Despite the unusual campaign dynamics, Biden expressed confidence in his current campaign status, citing recent poll results that show him leading Trump nationally.

Trump's Unique Campaign Approach

In a move seen as emblematic of his unconventional campaign tactics, Trump posted a digitally altered image of his features superimposed onto those of Elvis Presley on his social media platform, Truth Social. This is not the first time Trump has likened himself to various iconic personalities. His supporters have previously drawn parallels between him and Jesus, particularly around the time of his arraignment in the hush-money case.

Biden’s Sweeping Victory in South Carolina

In the midst of the unique campaign, Biden secured a landslide victory in the South Carolina primary, gaining over 96 percent of the vote. This demonstrates robust support across all counties, including those with substantial Black populations. Biden hailed this victory as a significant step towards retaining the presidency and defeating Trump. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to criticize Biden, labeling him as corrupt and a threat to democracy.