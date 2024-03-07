Biden Blasts Trump in Congress Speech, Highlights Democracy and Economy Before Election

In a fiery speech to Congress on Thursday, President Joe Biden took aim at his election rival, Donald Trump, accusing him of jeopardizing U.S. democracy and cozying up to Russia. Speaking in what would be his last State of the Union address before the upcoming election, Biden, a Democrat, didn't mince words as he criticized Trump for various actions, including downplaying the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol assault and his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Biden didn't shy away from directly addressing Trump's actions, particularly his remarks suggesting Putin could invade other NATO nations. "Now my predecessor, a former Republican president, tells Putin, quote, 'Do whatever you want,'" Biden stated, labeling such statements as outrageous, dangerous, and unacceptable. He emphasized the importance of standing firm against Russian aggression, particularly in supporting Ukraine.

Economic Vision and Health Care

Transitioning to domestic issues, Biden highlighted his economic vision, which includes making wealthy Americans and corporations pay more in taxes. He proposed measures such as higher minimum taxes for companies and individuals with wealth exceeding $100 million. Additionally, he unveiled plans to address housing costs, including a $10,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, acknowledging the strain of high mortgage rates on consumers.

Amidst international tensions, Biden addressed the situation in Gaza, announcing plans for the U.S. military to construct a port on Gaza's Mediterranean coast to facilitate humanitarian aid delivery. He also reiterated his support for Ukraine, pushing for a $95 billion aid package for weapons. However, he faced criticism from some Democrats over his stance on Israel's offensive in Gaza following Hamas attacks in October 7.

Guests and Symbolic Gestures

Biden's choice of guests for the State of the Union address reflected his administration's priorities. Notable attendees included Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, symbolizing support for NATO and highlighting the recent addition of Sweden to the alliance. Other guests represented a range of issues, from reproductive rights to civil rights, underscoring the diversity of concerns addressed by the administration.

Overall, Biden's speech served as a platform to outline his administration's accomplishments, address key challenges, and draw a clear contrast with his predecessor's policies, setting the stage for the upcoming election campaign.