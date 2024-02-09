Biden Appoints Willie Phillips as FERC Chair to Drive Decarbonization Efforts

In a strategic move underscoring the Biden administration's commitment to a decarbonized future, President Joe Biden has appointed Willie Phillips as the Chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Phillips, a Democrat, has been serving as the Acting Chair since January 2023 and is expected to steer the commission towards a more active role in transforming the US energy system.

A New Chapter for FERC: Embracing Decarbonization

Traditionally, the FERC, an independent agency within the Department of Energy, has focused on approving natural gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals. However, as the US energy landscape evolves, the commission is now poised to introduce rules facilitating the expansion or upgrading of electricity transmission to support renewable energy projects.

With an ambitious goal of decarbonizing the power grid by 2035, the Biden administration is placing significant emphasis on renewable energy sources. In this context, Phillips' appointment signals a shift in FERC's priorities, with a keen focus on ensuring a reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy future.

The Calcasieu Pass 2 LNG Terminal: A Pivotal Decision Awaits

One of the most significant decisions looming on Phillips' horizon is the approval of Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) LNG terminal in Louisiana. If approved, this terminal could become the largest in the US. However, the Biden administration has temporarily halted approvals for LNG exports, pending an economic and environmental review, which may delay the final federal approval of CP2.

Phillips' Background: A Rich Tapestry of Experience

Before joining the FERC, Phillips served as the Chairman of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia, where he championed environmental justice and equity. With nearly 20 years of experience as a regulatory attorney, Phillips brings a deep understanding of public utility regulation, bulk power system reliability, and corporate governance to his new role.

As the US embarks on an unprecedented journey towards decarbonization, Phillips' leadership will be pivotal in shaping the energy policies that will define the nation's future.

In conclusion, the appointment of Willie Phillips as the Chair of the FERC signifies a critical juncture in the US energy sector's transformation. With his extensive legal background and commitment to environmental justice, Phillips is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of decarbonizing the power grid while ensuring a reliable and affordable energy future for all Americans.