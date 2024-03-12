Biden and Harris Highlight ARP Impact on NC Small Businesses

On March 26, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to visit North Carolina, underscoring the substantial impact of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) on small businesses within the state. This visit follows Vice President Harris's recent trip to Durham, where she emphasized the importance of supporting entrepreneurship, particularly within historically marginalized communities. Their visit aims to showcase the ARP's role in fostering a conducive environment for small business growth and innovation.

Strengthening the Backbone of the Economy

The ARP, a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris administration's economic recovery strategy, has been pivotal in addressing the immediate needs of small businesses reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. Through initiatives like the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the plan has offered a lifeline to businesses struggling to stay afloat. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper highlighted how these investments are transforming communities by providing equal opportunities for success, thereby strengthening the state's economic backbone.

Empowering Historically Underutilized Businesses

Vice President Harris's focus on Durham's historic Black Wall Street during her earlier visit this month shines a light on the administration's commitment to rectifying longstanding disparities in business funding. By announcing awards of $32 million in minority and women-led venture capital firms through the ARP, the administration is taking a significant step towards leveling the playing field. This move is not just about providing loans but about ensuring more comprehensive investment in small businesses, which is crucial for sustainable growth and innovation.

The ARP's influence extends beyond immediate financial relief, laying the groundwork for a more resilient and inclusive economy. In North Carolina alone, the ARP has facilitated a variety of initiatives aimed at bolstering the state's economic health, from expanding access to high-speed internet to supporting families through the Child Tax Credit.