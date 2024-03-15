Biden Allies Launch Clear Choice Super PAC to Thwart Third-Party Election Spoilers

In a strategic move ahead of the November election, allies of President Joe Biden have inaugurated a super PAC named Clear Choice, targeting to neutralize the influence of third-party and independent candidates. Spearheaded by Pete Kavanaugh, a veteran from Biden's 2020 campaign, the group aims to consolidate efforts with entities like American Bridge 21st Century and Third Way to mitigate potential electoral threats from figures such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, alongside organizations like No Labels.

Strategic Focus and Campaign Objectives

Clear Choice's immediate agenda encompasses a broad spectrum of activities including research development, message testing, and media narrative control to discourage voter support for third-party campaigns. Kavanaugh emphasized the necessity of delineating the election as a direct contest between Biden and Donald Trump, thereby branding any third-party or independent candidate as mere spoilers. Although the super PAC has not yet committed to major advertising endeavors, its role in orchestrating a unified front against electoral spoilers is deemed crucial by Democratic strategists.

Democratic Response to Third-Party Threats

The Democratic Party has expressed increasing concern over the potential impact of third-party candidates, as evidenced by recent polling data showing significant voter support in hypothetical multi-way races. In response, the Democratic National Committee has deployed a dedicated team, led by seasoned party leaders, to specifically address this challenge. Concurrently, other groups like Citizens to Save Our Republic have initiated campaigns to highlight the spoiler risk posed by third-party candidacies, urging them to exit the race in key swing states if their competitive viability remains low.

No Labels and the Unity Ticket Strategy

Amid these developments, No Labels is proceeding with plans to announce a unity ticket aimed at blending Republican support with centrist ideologies to challenge Trump, potentially aiding Biden's reelection bid. However, this strategy has been met with skepticism regarding its effectiveness and potential to inadvertently benefit Trump by splitting the opposition vote. Third Way and Clear Choice are actively working to dissuade potential No Labels candidates, emphasizing the importance of a unified front against the common adversary.

As the electoral landscape evolves, the formation of Clear Choice and its collaborative efforts with allied groups underscore the Democratic Party's resolve to prevent a repeat of past electoral setbacks attributed to third-party influences. With the specter of the 2016 election looming large, these proactive measures reflect a strategic recalibration intended to secure a clear pathway to victory for Biden. The ongoing battle against electoral spoilers, coupled with the intricate dynamics of coalition building, highlights the complexities of modern electoral politics and the lengths to which parties will go to consolidate their base and ensure electoral success.