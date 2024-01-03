en English
Politics

Biden Administration’s Immigration Policies: Beneficial for Cartels, Costly for Taxpayers

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 pm EST
Biden Administration’s Immigration Policies: Beneficial for Cartels, Costly for Taxpayers

In a controversial move that has triggered widespread criticism, the Biden administration’s immigration policies, particularly those concerning the southern border, are being held responsible for enhancing the power and wealth of Mexican human trafficking cartels. Critics argue that American taxpayers are bearing the brunt of these decisions, shouldering the escalating costs of welfare provisions for migrants, who, they claim, are being used by the Democratic Party to strengthen their voter base through potential amnesty programs.

Mounting Costs and Calls for Federal Assistance

Despite not openly linking the situation to the administration’s policies, mayors in Democrat-controlled cities are reportedly seeking federal aid to manage the burgeoning expenses related to migrant support. These costs encompass housing, food, education, and more, and have led to calls for federal bailouts funded by taxpayers to alleviate the financial pressure on these cities.

Implications on the Country’s Immigration Policy

The situation at the border has since become a major point of contention between Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, with Republicans demanding action to address the influx of migrants and blaming the Biden administration’s immigration policy. This has led to the Biden administration reopening four border crossings in California, Arizona, and Texas, a move that has drawn criticism from immigrants’ rights groups for continuing certain Trump-era policies. However, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized that Biden’s approach has been different, including efforts to reunite families and rescind controversial rules.

Political Backlash and Potential Consequences

House Speaker Mike Johnson led a delegation of 60 House Republicans to the U.S.-Mexico border, pushing President Biden to crack down on immigration. The escalating migrant arrivals, which reached a peak last September with 269,735 arrivals recorded, have put immigration policy at the forefront of national discourse. As a result, a group of right-wing House Republican lawmakers are threatening to spark a government shutdown unless the border is shut, further intensifying the political battle over border security. The public appears to agree with Republicans, as a Pew Research Center poll found that only 32 percent of U.S. adults are confident in the president’s ability to make wise decisions about immigration policy.

There are now calls for a more robust and effective approach to security, and the Biden administration is facing an uphill battle to shift the blame for the migrant crisis at the southern border onto Republicans. The administration has accused House GOPers of ducking the chance to address the issue they’ve been attacking, while the White House argues that Republicans carry some of the blame for rejecting Biden’s supplemental funding package and comprehensive immigration reform plan.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is clear that the current immigration crisis at the southern border will remain a critical issue in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. The outcome of these debates will inevitably shape the future of immigration policy in the United States and the lives of thousands of migrants hoping for a chance at a better life.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

