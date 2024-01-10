en English
Courts & Law

Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Biden Administration Warns of Deportation Case Reset if Supreme Court Rules Against Them

In a recent Supreme Court case, the Biden administration expressed apprehension that a ruling against them might trigger a wave of deportations, causing an overwhelming surge in the immigration system. This case centers around the Notices to Appear orders, given to undocumented immigrants, a part of which sometimes lacks a court date, resulting in potential deportations in absentia.

A Glimpse into the Case

Government lawyers contended that such practices should be considered as proper notice. They cautioned that a decision against them would lead to an influx of deportation cases being reintroduced into the immigration system. This case is the latest in a line of immigration cases facing the court, which is grappling with a significant backlog and a spike in migrant encounters.

Consequences of the Ruling

According to the Biden administration, if the Supreme Court rules against them, there could be a reset of hundreds of thousands of deportations, pushing them back into the immigration system. This would significantly strain an already overburdened system and exacerbate the current immigration crisis.

The Human Element

The case in question involves a husband and wife, who were separated due to a decision by a consular official at the US Embassy in El Salvador. This decision was ruled unconstitutional by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Biden administration is appealing this decision to the Supreme Court, arguing that the Constitution does not extend to the consular process, even for US citizens. This case, therefore, has considerable implications for the couple involved and for the broader immigration system.

Courts & Law Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

