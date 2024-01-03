en English
Politics

Biden Administration to Reopen Southern Border Entry Points Amid Decreased Migrant Apprehensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
Biden Administration to Reopen Southern Border Entry Points Amid Decreased Migrant Apprehensions

In a move interpreted as a significant policy shift, the Biden administration has declared its intention to reopen four entry points along the United States’ southern border. The decision unfolds amidst a notable decrease in migrant apprehension rates. The entry points set to recommence migrant processing include Eagle Pass in Texas, San Diego in California, and two Arizona locations, Lukeville and Nogales. The reopening is slated to begin on Thursday.

Revitalizing Border Operations

These border crossings, which had been previously closed due to a massive influx of migrants, encompass the Lukeville, Arizona border crossing, Eagle Pass International Bridge I in Texas, a pedestrian crossing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in California, and a crossing in Nogales, Arizona. The unexpected closures had led to considerable trade disruptions and public disapproval against the administration.

The decision to reopen the ports comes in the wake of a month in which the U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered over 300,000 migrants at the southern border. The administration has observed a decrease in such encounters, partly attributed to Mexico’s amplified enforcement efforts.

Political Implications & Future Strategy

With reports of a migrant caravan heading to the U.S. border, there are complexities to be addressed. However, recent reports suggest that the caravan has not moved in several days and is dwindling in size. Amidst these developments, Senate negotiators are persistently discussing border funding, and President Biden’s proposed funding package remains stuck in Congress as Republicans demand stricter immigration and border policies.

Following a White House delegation’s meeting with Mexican officials in Mexico City last week, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are set to resume inspections and operations at these ports on Thursday. The reopening is contingent upon Mexico’s commitment to future enforcement actions against illegal immigration.

Impact on Local Communities

The closure of these ports had caused significant disruptions for border residents, compelling travellers to take lengthy detours and disrupting regular crossings and commerce. The anticipated reopening has been met with enthusiasm by Sonoran tourism officials and is expected to alleviate the difficulties faced by local communities.

The administration is also considering increasing deportation flights of illegal immigrants to Venezuela as the number of migrants at the southern border has hit record highs. This comes as Mexico has undertaken enhanced enforcement operations to decongest the border region, thereby enabling the reopening of ports at various locations.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

