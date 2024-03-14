Biden Administration to Impose Sanctions on West Bank Settlement Outposts Amid Escalating Violence

Amid the ongoing state of violence, Israeli incursions and repeated arrests of Palestinians in the West Bank, the administration of US President Joe Biden is expected to issue new settlement-related sanctions.

US officials revealed on Thursday that Washington is expected to impose new sanctions on two illegal settlement outposts in the West Bank, from which settlers launched attacks against Palestinians, as reported by the website "Axios".

A clear message

A US official also explained that these sanctions, which will be imposed on the signatories, are aimed at conveying the message that Washington will target not only individuals but also entities involved in supporting attacks against Palestinian civilians.

It will be the first time that US sanctions will be imposed on entire outposts, and not on individuals.

The US administration has previously imposed sanctions on settlers who have carried out attacks and assaults against Palestinian civilians.

Last December, a visa ban was imposed on people involved in violence in the West Bank.

European countries, led by France, have also previously imposed sanctions on dozens of extremist settlers.

The bloodiest

This year has already become the bloodiest for residents of the West Bank for at least 15 years, with more than 200 Palestinians and 26 Israelis killed, according to the United Nations.

UN figures have shown that daily attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians have doubled.

The Palestinian Authority confirmed that more than 380 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip on the seventh of last October, by Israeli soldiers or settlers in the West Bank.

Now more than 400 thousand Israelis live in the settlements of the occupied West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law, along with about three million Palestinians.

Implications and Reflections

The Biden administration's decision to impose sanctions on illegal settlement outposts in the West Bank marks a pivotal shift in the US's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This move underscores a clear message from Washington: entities supporting violence against civilians will not be tolerated. As tensions continue to escalate in the region, the international community watches closely, hoping this action will lead to a significant decrease in violence and a step towards peace.