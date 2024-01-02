en English
Health

Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024

As we usher in 2024, the Biden administration is poised to grapple with several paramount health issues, including abortion rights, drug pricing, and protections against LGBTQI+ discrimination. The U.S. Supreme Court’s forthcoming rulings and the anticipated legal confrontations with drug manufacturers are expected to add layers of complexity to these contentious issues.

Proactive Measures by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Over the past year, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has been at the forefront of these health concerns, issuing proposed regulations and guidance. As part of the administration’s broader health policy initiatives, the HHS is preparing to finalize several proposed rules and implement a groundbreaking policy that could fundamentally alter the Medicare landscape. This policy aims to enable the government to negotiate the prices it pays for high-cost prescription drugs, an endeavor that is expected to face a multitude of challenges, both legal and political, in the year ahead.

Tackling AI in Healthcare

Adding to the administration’s ambitious health agenda, there is a concerted effort to regulate the use of AI by federal health agencies. This initiative involves building up AI capacity across the federal workforce and placing the regulatory responsibility on the Health and Human Services Department and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT. As a result, 2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for AI in healthcare, with significant transformations anticipated in how healthcare providers leverage this technology.

Challenges in the Senior Living Industry

The senior living industry is another sector bracing for turbulence in 2024. It is expected to continue grappling with inflationary pressures, capital market challenges, and workforce-related issues. Soaring labor costs due to inflation and the ongoing financial fallout from the pandemic are making it increasingly difficult for assisted living providers to compete for caregivers. Access and affordability issues are also posing significant challenges, with a rapid increase in interest rates expected to exacerbate these problems. The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) forecasts that the industry will reach an inflection point this year, necessitating a reset, and predicts that a combination of public and private efforts will be required to address the looming crisis.

Health Politics United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

