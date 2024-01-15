Biden Administration Seeks to Utilize Frozen Russian Assets to Support Ukraine

In a novel move to support Ukraine, the Biden administration is strategizing to utilize approximately $300 billion in frozen Russian assets. These assets, held by Western countries, were sanctioned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Advertisment

Aligning with International Law

The plan is grounded on an innovative legal theory that is in line with international law. This theory offers nations the ability to enforce compliance through countermeasures against countries that violate international norms. To ensure effectiveness, the strategy will require the collaboration of the Group of 7 (G7) nations, as the lion's share of the frozen assets are held by the European Union, with the US holding about $5 billion.

REPO Act: A Key Player

Advertisment

Moreover, the success of the plan hinges on the US Congress passing the REPO Act, which accords the president the power to seize Russian assets in the US. US officials have been actively engaging with both G7 allies and lawmakers to refine this proposal.

Urgency Intensifies

With the second anniversary of the Ukraine war looming and Congress hesitating to provide additional funding for Ukraine, discussions have taken on a sense of urgency. The proposal was a focal point of G7 meetings and is scheduled for further review at the end of February. While the initiative is not intended to replace the $61 billion in supplemental funding the administration is seeking for Ukraine, it is seen as a significant contribution.

However, the plan has faced some resistance. Countries like Germany have shown hesitation due to concerns about the broader implications for financial institutions. In response, the US is assuring that the asset seizures would be conducted for a specific legal reason, thereby mitigating potential risks.