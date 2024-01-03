Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict

Tariq Habash, a policy adviser for the Department of Education under the Biden administration, resigned on Wednesday, voicing his protest against the U.S. military’s support for Israel during the Gaza conflict. Habash, who held significant roles in reforming the student loan system and promoting educational equity, is the first official of Palestinian origin to resign over this issue. He follows Josh Paul, a State Department veteran who resigned in October for similar reasons.

Administration’s Stance on Gaza Conflict

The Biden administration has come under scrutiny for its handling of the Israel-Hamas war, which has resulted in over 22,000 casualties since Israel’s offensive in Gaza. The administration has justified Israel’s actions as self-defense against Hamas, while also encouraging changes to mitigate Palestinian civilian casualties. These developments have led to a widespread debate about free speech, antisemitism, and Islamophobia on U.S. college campuses, sparking congressional hearings and civil rights inquiries at several institutions.

Role of the Department of Education

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has actively engaged with student and national religious organization leaders to address the issues arising from the Israel-Hamas conflict. In his resignation, Habash emphasized the pivotal role of the Department of Education in supporting institutions to protect students’ rights, including those expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The Department of Education has also warned colleges about potential loss of federal funding if they fail to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Reactions to Habash’s Resignation

The White House redirected inquiries about Habash’s resignation to the Department of Education, which expressed good wishes for Habash’s future endeavors. His resignation marks an important development in the ongoing debate surrounding the U.S. approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict, adding a new dimension to the conversation about U.S. foreign policy and its impact on domestic issues such as education and civil rights.