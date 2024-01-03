en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 pm EST
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict

Tariq Habash, a policy adviser for the Department of Education under the Biden administration, resigned on Wednesday, voicing his protest against the U.S. military’s support for Israel during the Gaza conflict. Habash, who held significant roles in reforming the student loan system and promoting educational equity, is the first official of Palestinian origin to resign over this issue. He follows Josh Paul, a State Department veteran who resigned in October for similar reasons.

Administration’s Stance on Gaza Conflict

The Biden administration has come under scrutiny for its handling of the Israel-Hamas war, which has resulted in over 22,000 casualties since Israel’s offensive in Gaza. The administration has justified Israel’s actions as self-defense against Hamas, while also encouraging changes to mitigate Palestinian civilian casualties. These developments have led to a widespread debate about free speech, antisemitism, and Islamophobia on U.S. college campuses, sparking congressional hearings and civil rights inquiries at several institutions.

Role of the Department of Education

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has actively engaged with student and national religious organization leaders to address the issues arising from the Israel-Hamas conflict. In his resignation, Habash emphasized the pivotal role of the Department of Education in supporting institutions to protect students’ rights, including those expressing solidarity with Palestinians. The Department of Education has also warned colleges about potential loss of federal funding if they fail to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Reactions to Habash’s Resignation

The White House redirected inquiries about Habash’s resignation to the Department of Education, which expressed good wishes for Habash’s future endeavors. His resignation marks an important development in the ongoing debate surrounding the U.S. approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict, adding a new dimension to the conversation about U.S. foreign policy and its impact on domestic issues such as education and civil rights.

0
Palestine Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Palestine

See more
14 mins ago
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy California State Capitol, Highlighting U.S. Foreign Policy Divide
In an unprecedented move, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators have taken over the California State Capitol building in Sacramento, bringing the Assembly’s opening session to a standstill. The protesters’ demands revolve around a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict and the halt of all U.S. military aid to Israel. The scale of the demonstration and its
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Occupy California State Capitol, Highlighting U.S. Foreign Policy Divide
A Day in the Life: Journalism Amidst Gaza's Power Struggle
5 hours ago
A Day in the Life: Journalism Amidst Gaza's Power Struggle
The Erez Crossing: Silent Echoes of Conflict
6 hours ago
The Erez Crossing: Silent Echoes of Conflict
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
5 hours ago
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet Makes Subtle Political Statement
5 hours ago
Jennifer Garner's Daughter Violet Makes Subtle Political Statement
Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Building, Escalating Tensions in the Region
5 hours ago
Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Building, Escalating Tensions in the Region
Latest Headlines
World News
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
18 seconds
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
19 seconds
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
36 seconds
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
55 seconds
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
1 min
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
2 mins
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
2 mins
Kenya's Malaria Crisis: A Battle Against Disease and Climate Change
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
2 mins
Vermont Administration Advocates for Tougher Stance on Crime, Igniting Policy Debates
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
2 mins
HealthyWage: Betting on Weight Loss Goals
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
54 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app