Biden Administration Introduces Policies to Promote Pay Equity for Federal Employees and Contractors

As the 15th anniversary of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act approaches, the Biden administration has introduced two new groundbreaking policies aimed at promoting pay equity. These policies, targeting federal employees and contractors, are designed to address wage inequality and its disproportionate impact on women and workers of color.

Federal Agencies to Overhaul Compensation Determination

The first policy, a regulation from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), will overhaul the way federal agencies determine compensation for government roles. The regulation will prohibit these agencies from using salary history as a basis for determining pay. This significant step is aimed at breaking the cycle of pay inequality that often stems from discrepancies in past compensation.

The second policy is a proposed rule that seeks to prevent federal contractors from seeking or considering prior compensation history during the hiring process. This proposed rule, to be published by the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council, doesn’t stop at that. It also includes provisions for pay transparency, requiring contractors to disclose compensation ranges in job postings.

Addressing Wage Inequality

The Biden administration's move is a clear statement of its commitment to addressing wage inequality. Highlighting this, Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, emphasized the administration's intention to combat the wage gaps that disproportionately affect women and workers of color.

The regulation for federal employees is set to be enacted on January 30 and will take effect after 60 days. Meanwhile, the rule for federal contractors will undergo a 60-day public comment period. These actions coincide with the 15th anniversary of the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, a law that sought to strengthen protections against pay discrimination.

Despite significant progress, President Biden emphasized that the fight for equal pay persists. The ongoing disparities in the compensation of women and, notably, women of color compared to men underline the importance of these new policies and the continued struggle for wage equality.