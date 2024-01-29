Biden Administration Implements AI Safety Test Disclosure Requirement: A New Era for AI Governance

In a significant stride towards the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI), the Biden administration has mandated developers of crucial AI systems to disclose their safety test results to the federal government. This directive follows an executive order signed by President Joe Biden, affirming a commitment to manage the fast-paced evolution of AI technology.

AI Governance and the Defense Production Act

The order, enacted under the Defense Production Act, requires AI firms to furnish crucial safety data to the Commerce Department. This move stems from the administration's intent to equip the government with key insights into AI projects, including safety testing measures deployed within tech companies. As a part of this directive, U.S. cloud computing providers are also compelled to disclose foreign use of their services.

Unifying AI Safety Standards

While there is currently no consensus on the standards for safety tests, the National Institute of Standards and Technology has been entrusted with the responsibility of developing a standardized framework for safety assessment, following the executive order. Akin to a blueprint, this unified framework is expected to streamline the assessment and validation of AI models' safety, enhancing transparency in the AI sector.

Federal Risk Assessment and Recruitment

Furthering the mandate, nine federal agencies have conducted risk assessments on AI use in crucial national infrastructure. To keep pace with AI advancements, the government has amplified the recruitment of AI experts and data scientists across federal agencies. The administration is also collaborating with Congress, international partners, and the European Union to devise rules for AI governance, highlighting the global importance of managing AI evolution.

The AI sector has emerged as a significant economic and national security focus for the U.S. government, particularly in the wake of new AI tools such as ChatGPT. With the Commerce Department preparing preliminary rules concerning U.S. cloud service providers hosting foreign AI developers, the administration's moves underscore a concerted effort to regulate AI, ensuring its benefits are harnessed responsibly and potential risks mitigated.