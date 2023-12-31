en English
Israel

Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:02 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:36 am EST
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel

The Biden administration has for the second time in December 2023, bypassed Congress to sanction an emergency weapons sale to Israel. This $147.5 million sale, comprising essential equipment such as fuses, charges, and primers for the operation of 155 mm shells previously purchased by Israel, has been precipitated by the administration’s assessment of the escalating threats faced by Israel, particularly from Hamas in Gaza.

(Read Also: Netanyahu Defends ‘Morality’ of Israel’s Actions Amid Gaza Conflict)

Emergency Approval Amidst Stalled Aid Package

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who notified Congress of the expedited approval, cited the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs as the primary reason for the administration’s decision. This emergency determination enables an immediate approval of the transfer, thus bypassing the standard congressional review process for foreign military sales. This move mirrors a previous decision made on December 9, where close to $14,000 rounds of tank ammunition, valued over $106 million, were approved for Israel.

The accelerated approvals coincide with President Joe Biden’s nearly $106 billion aid package request for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security interests. This aid package is currently stalled in Congress due to debates primarily centered on U.S. immigration policy and border security.

(Read Also: Airstrike Tragedy in Aleppo: A Poignant Tale of Loss and Resilience)

Contingent Aid and Civilian Casualties

Several Democratic lawmakers have suggested making the proposed $14.3 billion aid to Israel conditional on the country taking measures to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza. The State Department has underscored to Israel the imperative of minimizing civilian casualties and adhering to international humanitarian law. Emergency determinations for arms sales are a rarity and have traditionally encountered resistance from lawmakers.

Historical Precedence of Emergency Arms Sales

Such authority has been invoked by previous administrations, including that of George H.W. Bush, in urgent situations such as during the Gulf War. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a significant loss of life and displacement of civilians, prompting international calls for a ceasefire and the initiation of targeted operations instead of high-intensity combat.

Israel Politics United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

