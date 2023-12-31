en English
Politics

Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:22 am EST
In a significant move towards immigration reform, the Biden administration has announced a new initiative to expedite work authorizations for migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border through legal pathways. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is leading this initiative, which introduces a pre-registration process aimed at fast-tracking work permits for migrants who use the CBP One app appointment system operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Reducing Processing Time

First piloted in Brownsville, Texas, and later in El Paso and San Ysidro, California, the program allows migrants to submit their biographical data and photographs soon after crossing the border. This process has considerably reduced the median processing time for work permits from four months to approximately 30 days. This swift procedure will not only facilitate migrants in their transition into American society but also provide a quick solution to fill job vacancies, particularly in Democrat-led cities like New York and Chicago that have been receiving tens of thousands of migrants.

Progress and Prospects

The USCIS reports nearly 5,000 work permits have been processed through this expedited system in multiple cities. The procedure also serves as an incentive for migrants to opt for legal pathways instead of illegal crossings, aligning with the administration’s broader goal of managing migration flows more effectively. The program has garnered praise for its potential to deter illegal border crossings and to provide an orderly process for migrants seeking employment opportunities in the U.S.

Overcoming Technical Challenges

Notably, the CBP One app, a crucial component of this program, has faced criticism in the past for technical issues that hindered appointment scheduling. However, the recent success of the program suggests that significant improvements have been made to address these issues and enhance the efficiency of the system. This development is a testament to the Biden administration’s commitment to creating more accessible and efficient pathways for lawful migration while addressing the critical concerns of border management and national security.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

