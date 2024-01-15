en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Biden Administration Faces Backlash Over Gaza Reconstruction Plan

The Biden administration has come under fire following allegations by HuffPost reporter Akbar Shahid Ahmed that Brett McGurk, a top aide to President Joe Biden, is facing internal dissent over a proposed 90-day plan for the reconstruction of Gaza. Ahmed’s article, backed by unnamed U.S. officials, has sparked concern that the plan disregards Palestinian interests and is being used as a tool to further normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

Akbar Shahid Ahmed: The Man in the Eye of the Storm

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, a seasoned journalist with HuffPost, has come under scrutiny following his expose on the Biden administration’s proposed Gaza reconstruction plan. Ahmed, citing unnamed U.S. officials, claimed that McGurk’s plan was met with internal criticism, a revelation that has stirred discontent within the administration. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson dismissed Ahmed’s article, alleging that the quotes attributed to U.S. officials were forged.

Journalistic Integrity at Stake

Ahmed staunchly defended his reporting, branding the administration’s accusations as a ‘deeply offensive, baseless lie.’ His stance has garnered the backing of fellow journalists, who have come out in support of Ahmed and condemned the Biden administration for its reaction. The journalistic fraternity’s defense of Ahmed underscores the significance of journalistic integrity and the responsibility of news organizations to stand by their reporters against unjustified criticism.

The Underlying Misunderstanding

A source familiar with the situation offered a different perspective, suggesting that the commotion might have stemmed from a misunderstanding about the characterization of a secret document by McGurk, which the source claims doesn’t exist. If this is the case, it highlights the potential for miscommunication and misinterpretation within the high-pressure world of political reporting.

0
Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
Emerging as a primary rival to a former U.S. President, Nikki Haley is making a significant political move in the Republican caucus in Iowa. Despite trailing in the polls, Haley and fellow presidential candidate Ron DeSantis are expressing confidence ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The skepticism of their supporters towards Trump’s chances of winning the
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Booed at National Team Handball Match
6 mins ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Booed at National Team Handball Match
Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83
7 mins ago
Nelson Mandela of Taiwan, Shih Ming-teh, Passes Away at 83
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
2 mins ago
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
President Biden's Discomforting Interaction with Teenage Girl Sparks Online Debate
4 mins ago
President Biden's Discomforting Interaction with Teenage Girl Sparks Online Debate
Language Barrier: A Vietnamese Lawyer's Struggle Sheds Light on Global Employment Challenges
6 mins ago
Language Barrier: A Vietnamese Lawyer's Struggle Sheds Light on Global Employment Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
55 seconds
Dane Sweeny Shines at Australian Open, Pushing Francisco Cerundolo to Five Sets
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
1 min
Ghana Health Service Recalls Baby Formula amid Health Risk Concerns
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
1 min
Nikki Haley Challenges the Status Quo in Iowa Caucus
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
1 min
Palestinian Karate Champion's Tragic Death Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict and Global Sports Updates
From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket
2 mins
From Bodyline to Mohali: A Chronology of Teammate Conflicts in Cricket
2024 Australian Open: Thrilling Victories, Potential Upsets, and Tiley's Defense of Schedule
2 mins
2024 Australian Open: Thrilling Victories, Potential Upsets, and Tiley's Defense of Schedule
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
2 mins
Global Developments and Implications: An Overview of Financial Times, Jan 15, 2024
WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems
2 mins
WEF 2024: Urgent Call for $1 Trillion Investment in Health Systems
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Beach Rescue
3 mins
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Beach Rescue
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
8 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app