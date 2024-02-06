Biden Administration Denies $800M Grant for BQE Overhaul, Stalls NYC Infrastructure Plan

In a significant blow to New York City's infrastructure plans, the Biden administration has vetoed the city's request for $800 million in federal grants. This funding was sought to reconstruct the triple cantilever section of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE), a critical but aging artery of the city's transportation network. The rejection puts a spanner in the works of Mayor Eric Adams' ambitious plan to overhaul the deteriorating highway, an iconic structure originally built in the 1940s by urban planner Robert Moses.

Unsuccessful Bid for Infra and Mega Program Funding

The city's Department of Transportation (DOT) sought the federal funding under the Infra and Mega programs to support its $5.5 billion reconstruction project. The ambitious proposal includes not only rebuilding the triple cantilever section of the BQE but also cloaking it with greenspace. Moreover, the project plans to expand the expressway to six lanes, with an additional lane serving as a shoulder or a high-occupancy vehicle lane.

Opposition to the Expansion

However, the proposed expansion has met with stiff resistance from local officials and community groups. Critics argue that expanding highways contradicts the pressing climate goals, a perspective gaining increasing relevance in the era of climate change. While the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has not elaborated on its reasons for rejecting the grant, the strong community opposition is speculated to be a prime factor.

Looking Ahead: The Project Timeline and Plans

Despite the setback, city officials are not letting up. They reassure that the rejection will not derail the project's timeline, with construction anticipated to kick off in late 2027 and wrap up by 2032. The city is still awaiting decisions on other grant applications and is exploring measures to prolong the BQE's lifespan. These include implementing repairs and enforcing weight limits with automated sensors. However, the state Department of Transportation has displayed no inclination towards redesigning the state-owned sections of the BQE, a point of contention for local stakeholders.