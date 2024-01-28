Biden Administration Considers Arms Shipment Leverage to Influence Israel's Gaza Tactics

In a strategic move to influence the Israeli government's military operations in the Gaza Strip, the Biden administration is weighing the possibility of using arms shipments to Israel as leverage. High-ranking U.S. officials are currently debating whether to slow down or pause the delivery of certain weapons, such as the 155 mm artillery rounds and JDAMs, precision-guidance kits for bombs.

Pressuring Netanyahu's Government

This strategy seeks to exert pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, urging it to open humanitarian corridors and decrease civilian casualties in Gaza. The discussions are taking place following unsuccessful attempts by the administration to privately persuade Israel to modify its approach to the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

While the administration contemplates withholding offensive military equipment, it is expected to continue providing defensive systems. These are vital for the protection of Israeli civilians and infrastructure. Additionally, the U.S. has mulled over offering Israel additional weaponry as an incentive for compliance with U.S. requests.

U.S. Commitment to Israel's Defense

Despite the internal frustration over Israel's actions, National Security Council spokespeople affirm the U.S. commitment to supporting Israel's defense against Hamas. They stress the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law. The Biden administration is also considering a major regional agreement to end the war in Gaza and prevent a larger conflict in the Middle East. This controversial plan, proposed by the U.S. president's Middle East adviser, prioritizes Saudi-Israeli normalization but lacks concrete proposals for achieving peace and security in the region.