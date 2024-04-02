Biden Administration Considers $18 Billion Arms Package to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Concerns

The Biden administration is currently deliberating over a significant arms transfer to Israel, valued at approximately $18 billion, which includes a proposition to supply up to 50 F-15 fighter jets. This consideration persists despite international outcry over potential hazards to civilian lives in Gaza, especially in Rafah, and pressures from various quarters to condition such military aid on Israel's adherence to humanitarian laws.

Advertisment

Details of the Proposed Arms Deal

Reports indicate that the proposed package encompasses up to 50 F-15 aircraft, 30 AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, and several Joint Direct Attack Munition kits, which enhance the accuracy of conventional munitions. This deal, necessitating U.S. government approval, would likely span years before fruition, hinting at a long-term military commitment. Despite the procedural stages pending, preliminary notifications have been made to relevant congressional committees, signaling readiness to advance the sale. Furthermore, the acceleration of these aircraft deliveries was a prime request by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during recent discussions in Washington, underscoring the urgency from Israel's perspective.

Rising Tensions and International Concerns

Advertisment

The consideration of this arms sale unfolds against a backdrop of escalating violence in Gaza, where the civilian toll has sparked global concern. The U.S. faces mounting pressure from international allies, human rights organizations, and within its political ranks to impose strict conditions on arms transfers to Israel. The debate intensifies as Democrats in Congress urge the administration to leverage this military assistance to enforce Israel's compliance with humanitarian norms and to ensure unobstructed delivery of international humanitarian aid. This scenario is further complicated by historical precedents and legal obligations that require the U.S. to vet arms sales thoroughly, especially in contexts where potential violations of international law are concerned.

Implications of the Arms Transfer Decision

The Biden administration's final stance on this arms deal will not only influence U.S.-Israel relations but also resonate through the geopolitical landscape, potentially affecting diplomatic ties with countries critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza. As discussions progress, the