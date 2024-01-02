Biden Administration Committed to ‘Bidenomics’ Amid Party Resistance

White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, has reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to ‘Bidenomics,’ their economic policy centered around reducing living costs and managing inflation. As part of this strategy, there are plans underway to implement measures aimed at reducing prices across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and consumer goods. This approach underscores the administration’s commitment to making life more affordable for Americans, particularly against the backdrop of increasing living expenses.

Resistance to Biden’s Global Trade Agenda

Despite the administration’s efforts to enact its economic policies domestically, Biden’s global trade agenda has encountered resistance from his own party. This opposition from vulnerable Democrats resulted in the trade initiative being withdrawn from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings. Key Senate Democrats cited potential harm to workers and potential re-election risks as their main concerns. Nonetheless, the Biden team insists that the push for the president’s global trade agenda is not over.

Controversy Over Green Energy Tax Credit Guidance

The concern among Democratic lawmakers and clean energy groups has been further fueled by the Biden administration’s latest green energy tax credit guidance. The proposed rules, which govern tax credits for hydrogen power production, have been criticized for potentially hindering the clean hydrogen industry’s growth. The guidance links the highest production credit of $3 per kilogram of hydrogen produced to strict eco standards and necessitates green energy source electricity generation within three years of a new facility’s service initiation. Senators from various states have expressed worries that these guidelines may undermine the nation’s capacity to produce affordable clean hydrogen.

Addressing Housing and Homelessness

In the face of skyrocketing rents and rising homelessness rates due to the termination of pandemic rental funding and protections, the Biden administration has proposed new programs to reverse these trends. One notable effort is the historic $35 million allocation to Maine’s housing authority in 2023 to facilitate the construction of more affordable rental housing. Furthermore, the administration has unveiled a plan to increase housing supply, which includes expanding federal financing of loans for affordable multifamily development homes and eliminating a cap for larger loans to build and rehabilitate certain homes.

Construction Spending and Economic Recovery

Despite less than expected construction spending in November, revised data for the previous month indicates underlying strength in this sector. This activity is being buoyed by the new single-family housing segment due to a shortage of previously owned homes on the market. Additionally, the Biden administration’s policy to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States is boosting the construction of factories. Economists expect housing to have contributed to gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, reflecting the administration’s strides in economic recovery.