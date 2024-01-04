Biden Administration Challenges Texas’ Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority

The Biden administration has initiated a lawsuit against the state of Texas, targeting Senate Bill 4 (SB 4), a state immigration law that breaches into the federal territory of immigration enforcement. The federal government’s lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas, challenges SB 4 on the grounds that it infringes on the federal government’s sole authority to enforce immigration laws.

Texas Senate Bill 4: A Threat to Federal Authority

SB 4 authorizes local law enforcement to arrest migrants and allows judges to issue removal orders. The Justice Department claims that this Texas law disrupts federal immigration operations and interferes with U.S. foreign relations, making it unconstitutional. The law, known as SB 4, creates a new class of ‘illegal entry’ state crimes that would authorize police to arrest people suspected of unlawfully entering Texas from Mexico between ports of entry.

Supremacy Clause: A Constitutional Shield against SB 4

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta emphasized that the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution and Supreme Court precedent prevent states from implementing immigration laws that conflict with federal legislation. This lawsuit could trigger a test of the 2012 Supreme Court opinion before a conservative court reshaped by former President Donald Trump.

Legal Battle over Border Security

Simultaneously, the Biden administration has requested the Supreme Court to permit the removal of razor wire at the US-Mexico border, which Texas installed and is now legally contesting to keep in place. Texas argues that cutting the wire destroys state property and compromises security. The Justice Department’s emergency application to the Supreme Court follows an appeals court’s order that halted Border Patrol agents from removing the wire while the case is under consideration. The lawsuit seeks to have SB 4 blocked from taking effect in March.