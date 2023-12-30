en English
Politics

Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:54 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:26 am EST
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel

In an unprecedented move, the Biden administration has, for the second time in December, circumvented Congress to facilitate an emergency weapons sale to Israel. This action, involving a $147.5 million deal for equipment required for 155 mm shells, comes as Israel persists in its war against Hamas in Gaza, amidst mounting international criticism.

Emergency Arms Sale: A Necessity?

The decision to overlook the congressional review requirement underscores the perceived urgency of Israel’s defense needs. Secretary of State Antony Blinken justified this emergency sale to Congress, emphasizing the importance of bolstering Israel’s capability to defend itself against threats. Notably, this move follows an earlier emergency weapons sale in December, amounting to an estimated $106.5 million.

The Biden administration has also sought $106 billion in aid for Ukraine and Israel, further highlighting the administration’s commitment to supporting key allies. The administration’s focus on minimizing civilian casualties in Gaza has been underlined, a point of contention that has drawn criticism and resistance from lawmakers.

(Read Also: The Tragic Tale of Alfred King: A Reflection on Poverty and Socioeconomic Disparity)

The Implications of Bypassing Congress

While bypassing Congress for emergency arms sales is an unusual step, it is not without precedent. At least four administrations since 1979 have utilized this approach in response to pressing security challenges. However, it has consistently sparked resistance from lawmakers, raising questions about the executive branch’s use of emergency powers for arms sales and the potential impact on regional stability and U.S. relationships with other countries in the region.

As part of its defense, the State Department has reiterated its commitment to human rights, insisting on the need to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists, and stressing the importance of minimizing civilian casualties. This stance seeks to counter potential criticism on human rights grounds.

(Read Also: Reverend Frank Chikane Calls for U.S. to Face Charges of Crimes Against Humanity)

Global Security and Geopolitical Interests

This development underscores the complexity and urgency surrounding global security and geopolitical interests, particularly in volatile regions like the Middle East. The decision’s broader implications for U.S. foreign policy and its relationships with other countries in the region will likely be a topic of ongoing debate.

With the administration’s request for a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs stalled in Congress, these emergency sales underscore the intricate balance the U.S. seeks to maintain in its foreign policy. The actions reflect the efforts to swiftly address security challenges that key allies like Israel face, highlighting the lengths the U.S. is prepared to go to support its allies.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

