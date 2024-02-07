Biden Administration Announces Stricter Air Quality Standards to Reduce Pollution

Stricter air quality standards have been announced by the Biden administration, targeting fine particulate matter or soot, with the aim of significantly reducing pollution from sources such as tailpipes, smokestacks, and industrial sites. The new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule lowers the maximum level of fine particle pollution to 9 micrograms per cubic meter of air, a decrease from the previous standard of 12 micrograms set under the Obama administration.

Advertisment

Impacts of the New EPA Rule

This strategic move is expected to prevent up to 4,500 premature deaths annually, as well as 800,000 asthma attacks, and deliver $46 billion in net health benefits by 2032. EPA Administrator Michael Regan emphasized that the rule will particularly benefit vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those living in low-income and minority communities that have historically suffered from industrial pollution.

Reactions to the New Standard

While environmental and public health groups have praised the new rule, industry groups and some Republican-leaning states have raised concerns about potential job losses and the shutting down of power plants or refineries. They also argue that the stricter standard could hinder the permitting process for new industrial projects and prompt companies to relocate to countries with weaker air quality standards.

Despite these objections, the EPA expects that 99% of U.S. counties will meet the new standard by 2032, and states will have 18 months to develop compliance plans for areas that currently do not meet the standard.