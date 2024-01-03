en English
Politics

Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
President Joe Biden has publicly acknowledged the pressing issue of the soaring number of people attempting to cross the US-Mexico border into the United States. In a brief interaction with a reporter, the President stated that enhanced funding is essential to bolster border protection, even as he refrained from outlining any specific plans or details. “Well, we gotta do something…” Biden said.

Mounting Pressure for Stringent Immigration Policies

A cadre of House Republicans, under the leadership of Speaker Mike Johnson, recently undertook a visit to the contentious U.S.-Mexico border. The purpose of their journey was to exert pressure on the Biden administration and Democrats to accede to stringent immigration norms. Their demands encompassed a crackdown on migrant crossings, swift deportations of those entering illicitly, and the resumption of border wall construction. The Republicans have staunchly asserted that comprehensive immigration amendments should be integral to any legislation aimed at assisting Ukraine, thereby instigating bipartisan negotiations on Capitol Hill to unearth a compromise.

Republicans Push for Action, Democrats Show Openness to Some Changes

Approximately 60 Republicans have slated a visit to the border, continuing their call for President Biden to address the southern border issue. Criticizing the President for vacationing amidst the ongoing crisis, they urge the imposition of stricter policies. Concurrently, Senators are orchestrating a bipartisan deal to tackle the border problem, with South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham cautioning that Congress will put other major issues on the back burner until the border situation is resolved.

Record Migrant Encounters and Reopening of Ports

As the Justice Department contemplates suing Texas over its immigration laws, President Biden has recognized the southern border predicament. The number of apprehensions along the southwest border in December rose to an unprecedented 302,000 – the highest monthly total ever recorded. A multitude of factors, including misinformation, counterfeit travel agencies, and smugglers maneuvering migrants into perilous locations, have contributed to the surge in migration. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled for a border visit next week. Simultaneously, the President has dispatched Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Mayorkas to Mexico to grapple with the severe issues engendered by the escalating irregular migration.

In response to the unparalleled influx of migrants, the Biden administration has reinstated four ports of entry at the southern border that had previously been shut down. Located in Eagle Pass, Texas; San Ysidro, California; Lukeville, Arizona; and Nogales, Arizona, these ports witnessed over 300,000 migrant encounters in the last month alone. A slight decrease in such encounters is attributable, in part, to heightened enforcement by Mexico. Senate negotiators have reconvened to resume discussions on border funding, even as President Biden’s proposed funding package remains gridlocked in Congress, with Republicans advocating for stricter immigration and border policies.

 

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

