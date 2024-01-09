Bhutan’s Political Parties Pay Hefty Price for Electoral Violations

Political parties in Bhutan, including the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), along with their candidates and supporters, have collectively contributed over half a million Ngultrums in fines to the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB). These penalties were imposed due to a series of violations of electoral rules and regulations during the election period, a clear sign of the ongoing challenges in maintaining clean and lawful election campaigns in the complex regulatory environment.

ECB’s stringent enforcement of electoral guidelines

The ECB is committed to ensuring fair and transparent elections in Bhutan. The levied fines and warnings serve as a deterrent to prevent future violations and uphold the integrity of the electoral process. The involvement of high-profile political figures and parties underscores the ECB’s commitment to applying the law uniformly, regardless of status or affiliation.

Varied range of electoral violations

The actions that led to these fines varied from minor infractions to more significant breaches of the law. Violations involved defamatory remarks, spreading false information, inciting regionalism, campaigning outside designated periods, making false accusations, third-party advertising, and engaging in hate speech within the parties’ individual groups primarily on WeChat and WhatsApp.

Impact on the political landscape

This development highlights the ongoing challenges political entities face as they navigate the complex regulatory environment. The fines, particularly related to social media regulations, have resulted in a significant financial impact on the BTP and PDP, with BTP contributing Nu 120,000 in fines and PDP more than Nu 300,000. A total of 32 individuals have been warned and fined, reflecting the broad scope of the violations and the potential implications on the political landscape in Bhutan.