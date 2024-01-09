en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bhutan

Bhutan’s Political Parties Pay Hefty Price for Electoral Violations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Bhutan’s Political Parties Pay Hefty Price for Electoral Violations

Political parties in Bhutan, including the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), along with their candidates and supporters, have collectively contributed over half a million Ngultrums in fines to the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB). These penalties were imposed due to a series of violations of electoral rules and regulations during the election period, a clear sign of the ongoing challenges in maintaining clean and lawful election campaigns in the complex regulatory environment.

ECB’s stringent enforcement of electoral guidelines

The ECB is committed to ensuring fair and transparent elections in Bhutan. The levied fines and warnings serve as a deterrent to prevent future violations and uphold the integrity of the electoral process. The involvement of high-profile political figures and parties underscores the ECB’s commitment to applying the law uniformly, regardless of status or affiliation.

Varied range of electoral violations

The actions that led to these fines varied from minor infractions to more significant breaches of the law. Violations involved defamatory remarks, spreading false information, inciting regionalism, campaigning outside designated periods, making false accusations, third-party advertising, and engaging in hate speech within the parties’ individual groups primarily on WeChat and WhatsApp.

Impact on the political landscape

This development highlights the ongoing challenges political entities face as they navigate the complex regulatory environment. The fines, particularly related to social media regulations, have resulted in a significant financial impact on the BTP and PDP, with BTP contributing Nu 120,000 in fines and PDP more than Nu 300,000. A total of 32 individuals have been warned and fined, reflecting the broad scope of the violations and the potential implications on the political landscape in Bhutan.

0
Bhutan Elections Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bhutan

See more
2 hours ago
Trashiyangtse Witnesses Remarkable Postal Ballot Return Rate in Recent Elections
In the serene district of Trashiyangtse, Bhutan, the democratic process is in full display as the local election office reports a remarkable postal ballot return rate in the recent election cycle. Over 90 percent of the 6,174 postal ballots issued for the two constituencies in the district have been returned, reflecting an enthusiastic engagement from
Trashiyangtse Witnesses Remarkable Postal Ballot Return Rate in Recent Elections
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Election Day in Tsirang: An Unprecedented Voter Turnout
2 hours ago
Election Day in Tsirang: An Unprecedented Voter Turnout
A Subtle Shift in Khamaed-Lunana's Electoral Landscape as Voter Registration Drops
2 hours ago
A Subtle Shift in Khamaed-Lunana's Electoral Landscape as Voter Registration Drops
Postal Voting Success in Lhuentse, Bhutan: A Testament to Robust Democratic Participation
2 hours ago
Postal Voting Success in Lhuentse, Bhutan: A Testament to Robust Democratic Participation
Latest Headlines
World News
Elizabeth Oshoba: Aiming for New Heights in Boxing against Michela Braga
34 seconds
Elizabeth Oshoba: Aiming for New Heights in Boxing against Michela Braga
President Cyril Ramaphosa Outlines ANC's Path to Renewal at 112-year Milestone
44 seconds
President Cyril Ramaphosa Outlines ANC's Path to Renewal at 112-year Milestone
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
2 mins
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
3 mins
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
3 mins
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
3 mins
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
3 mins
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
3 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
4 mins
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
27 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app