Bhutan’s People’s Democratic Party Wins Parliamentary Elections: Tshering Tobgay Set for Second Term

In a decisive victory, Bhutan’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), under the leadership of former Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, clinched 30 seats in the recent parliamentary elections. This significant win paves the way for the formation of a new PDP-led government and the commencement of Tobgay’s second term as Prime Minister.

Bhutan’s Democratic Journey

These elections symbolize Bhutan’s fourth instance of democratic voting, a practice instituted a mere 15 years ago. The Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP), a newcomer to Bhutan’s political scene, born out of the foresight of a former bureaucrat in 2022, will serve as the main opposition, having secured the remaining seats in the 47-member National Assembly.

Economic Challenges and Solutions

Bhutan, a petite Himalayan kingdom with a population shy of 800,000, is renowned for its unique Gross National Happiness (GNH) index. However, the country currently grapples with economic challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Heavily reliant on aid and tourism for its economic stability, Tobgay has committed to fostering investment to strengthen Bhutan’s $3 billion economy and address rampant unemployment, particularly among the youth.

International Relations and Diplomacy

Strategically nestled between India and China, Bhutan maintains robust economic and trade ties with India, its southern neighbor and principal donor. Though Bhutan refrains from formal diplomatic relations with China, it is currently engaged in border dispute negotiations with Beijing—a matter of keen interest to India due to its own border disputes with China. Congratulatory messages have already begun pouring in from international leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his eagerness to fortify the countries’ mutual friendship and cooperation.