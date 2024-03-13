Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay's Historic Visit to Delhi: Bilateral Ties and Gelephu Economic Hub in Focus

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is scheduled to make his first official visit abroad since taking office in January, arriving in New Delhi next week for critical discussions with Indian officials. This visit, anticipated as one of the Modi government's final high-profile diplomatic engagements before the election season, is expected to delve into the advancement of bilateral agreements, development, connectivity projects, and notably, the establishment of a major economic hub in Gelephu.

Advertisment

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Tshering Tobgay, leading the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to a commanding victory in January's general elections, aims to enhance Bhutan and India's partnership further. High on the agenda are India's commitment to Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan and specific border infrastructure and connectivity projects announced during previous meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The discussions will also cover the progress in the China-Bhutan boundary talks, a critical aspect given the talks' considerable headway under the previous Bhutanese government.

Economic Initiatives and Connectivity Projects

Advertisment

Key to the visit is the dialogue around the "Gelephu Mindfulness City" project, an ambitious endeavor by the Bhutanese King aimed at bolstering the Bhutanese economy and reversing the trend of out-migration by young professionals. India's support in the form of rail and roadway connections to Gelephu, which borders Assam, and the upgrading of Gelephu airport for international flights, is crucial for this project's success. This initiative reflects both nations' commitment to creating sustainable development and job opportunities within Bhutan.

Border Diplomacy and Future Prospects

The visit also provides an opportunity for New Delhi to be briefed on the new momentum in Bhutan-China boundary resolution talks, especially concerning the Doklam plateau. The discussions between Bhutan and China have seen renewed vigor, with both sides expressing a desire to demarcate boundaries 'soon' during the 25th round of talks in Beijing in October 2023. India's keen interest in these talks stems from its strategic concerns regarding the proximity of these areas to the Siliguri corridor.

Advertisment

The visit of Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay to India marks a significant milestone in the longstanding and evolving relationship between the two Himalayan nations. As they discuss future projects and diplomatic concerns, the foundation is being laid for a strengthened partnership that promises economic growth and regional stability. This engagement not only underscores the importance of Indo-Bhutan ties but also sets the stage for a collaborative future, enhancing prospects for economic development and strategic cooperation in the region.