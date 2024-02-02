Hooda Slams Interim Budget for Failing Taxpayers and Ignoring Inflation

In a scathing critique of the recently presented Interim Budget, former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress stalwart, Bhupinder Hooda, has expressed his deep disappointment. He stated that the budget has failed miserably in offering respite to taxpayers and crafting a strategic plan to curb inflation.

According to Hooda, the Budget has glossed over the demands of various groups that form the backbone of the economy, including farmers, homemakers, laborers, employees, and the business community. The former chief minister highlighted the negligence of the minimum support price (MSP) and other agricultural necessities that were conspicuously absent in the budget.

Fiscal Deficit and GDP: A Tale of Decline

Hooda also shed light on the government's fiscal deficit issue, observing that it has jumped from 4.8% during the last UPA government to a staggering 5.8% under the present BJP government. Furthermore, the decline in the GDP growth rate was another point of concern. Hooda compared the average growth of approximately 8% during the UPA tenure to less than 6% in the past decade with the BJP at the helm.

Hooda voiced his apprehension that the economy is unlikely to see an upswing following this budget. He also pinpointed the government's preference for capital expenditure over social welfare spending, high government debt, and ambitious fiscal deficit targets. Concerns about the dissipating middle-class expectations were also raised. The announcement of a reduction in the budget gap for 2024-'25 to 5.1% of GDP did little to alleviate these concerns, as Hooda noted weak spots in the economy, sluggish consumption growth, and the absence of consumption triggers in the budget.