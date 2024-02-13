Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's Impressive 5-Year Report Card: 50 Major Development Achievements

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi Unveils Impressive Report Card: 50 Major Development Achievements in 5 Years

Aparajita Sarangi's Commitment to Development

On February 13, 2024, senior BJP leader and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi presented an extensive report card detailing the developmental works accomplished in her constituency over the past five years. With a focus on resolving public grievances and initiating crucial projects, Sarangi's dedication to the betterment of her constituency is evident in the 50 major achievements outlined in the report.

Resolving Public Grievances and Approving Projects

Out of the 14,317 public grievances received during her tenure, an impressive 88% have been successfully resolved. Sarangi's commitment to addressing the concerns of her constituents has led to the approval of projects worth Rs 7,916 crore. These projects include the construction of 10 flyovers and 4 foot-over bridges, aimed at improving connectivity and easing traffic congestion in the region.

Enhancing Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Cultural Heritage

In addition to transportation infrastructure, Sarangi has also prioritized providing basic amenities such as solar lights and drinking water supply centers. A total of 7,230 solar lights and 461 cold drinking water projects have been established. Furthermore, she has extended support to individuals in need of medical assistance, with Rs 3.32 crore allocated to 137 patients through the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Cultural heritage preservation and religious harmony are also key aspects of Sarangi's development initiatives. Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the protection of Bhubaneswar's temples and cultural heritage. Active participation in Parliament debates and frequent visits to wards, gram panchayats, and villages have enabled Sarangi to stay connected with her constituents and understand their needs better.

In an effort to reclaim public spaces, encroachments have been removed from farmlands and public land in the Deras area. Water supply has been provided to 300 acres of land, fostering agricultural growth and contributing to the overall development of the region.

Aparajita Sarangi's comprehensive report card showcases her unwavering commitment to the development of her constituency. By focusing on public grievances, essential infrastructure, healthcare, and cultural heritage, she has demonstrated her ability to navigate the complex landscape of Indian politics while remaining steadfast in her dedication to serving the people of Bhubaneswar.