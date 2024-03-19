Bhopal Elections Set in Four Phases, Home Voting for Elderly and Divyang: MP Electoral Officer

Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for its electoral showdown with the Chief Electoral Officer, Anupam Rajan, announcing the detailed schedule of the four-phase election starting April 19. The state looks forward to an inclusive voting process, emphasizing facilities for young and Divyang (persons with disabilities) voters.

Advertisment

Electoral Schedule and Preparations

Anupam Rajan revealed the phased approach to the upcoming elections, with the first phase kicking off on April 19 across six constituencies, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, and May 13, covering an additional 20 seats. This structured timeline is part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure orderly and efficient polling. The electoral body has made significant arrangements to facilitate a smooth voting process, including the deployment of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and ensuring essential amenities at polling stations.

Focus on Youth and Accessible Voting

Advertisment

A notable highlight of this year's electoral process is the emphasis on inclusivity, with 16,49,641 voters aged 18-19 years being specifically mentioned. Additionally, the provision for home voting for those aged more than 85 years and Divyang voters with more than 40% disability marks a significant step towards accommodating all sections of society. These measures aim to bolster participation and ensure no voter is left behind due to physical constraints or age.

Ensuring a Fair and Respectful Electoral Environment

Amidst preparations, the Chief Electoral Officer has also issued a stern warning against hate speech, urging politicians to adhere to the code of conduct. This move comes as part of broader efforts to maintain a respectful and fair campaigning environment. Furthermore, the introduction of the Suvidha portal streamlines the nomination process, allowing candidates to file their paperwork online, reflecting the electoral body's commitment to leveraging technology for efficiency and transparency.

Advertisment

As Madhya Pradesh braces for its electoral marathon, the meticulous planning and emphasis on inclusivity and fair play underscore the democratic spirit of the state. With a focus on youth and Divyang voters, the election aims to be a testament to the electoral body's commitment to facilitating a seamless and participatory voting process. The upcoming weeks are poised to be a critical period as the state navigates through the complexities of conducting elections in such a diverse and populous region.